Bats Maul Monarcas for Sunday Win

July 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Canadians beat the Eugene Emeralds - playing as their alternate identity Monarcas de Eugene - 7-4 Sunday evening at PK Park. The win secured a 4-2 series victory over the Giants affiliate and was made possible by a season-high 16 hits.

The offense started early. Vancouver collected five consecutive hits with one out in the second inning and plated four runs in the process. The big blow was Dasan Brown's two-run double, one of his three hits on the night. The C's added two runs in the fourth thanks to RBI hits from Jackson Hornung and Nick Goodwin to lead 6-0.

Starter Pat Gallagher (W, 4-4) was exceptional. The right-hander fired five innings while allowing three hits, one walk, and punching out six while surrendering just one unearned run.

Peyton Williams hit a leadoff home run to right field in the eighth, extending the lead to 7-1. After Carson Pierce, Alex Amalfi, and Conor Larkin fired scoreless innings, things got interesting in the ninth.

Larkin returned to the mound but gave up a single and a walk before exiting due to injury. Naswell Paulino entered, walked two and allowed a base hit to make the game 7-3. Aaron Munson (S, 1) came on in relief of Paulino and, after allowing a run to score with a wild pitch, he struck out the next two batters to end the game.

The C's move to 16-5 and a tie atop the Northwest League standings with Spokane. After four days off for the All-Star Break, Vancouver will face the Indians in Vancouver for a pivotal three-game series at Rogers Field at The Nat starting on Friday, July 19. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball returns next weekend on the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Live and Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return to The Nat after the All-Star Break with three games against Spokane [COL] July 19-21. Tickets and more information are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

