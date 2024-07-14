Indians Drop Sox 4-1 for Fourth Straight Win

July 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Sean Sullivan tossed five strong frames in his return to Spokane's rotation as the Indians leapfrogged the AquaSox, 4-1, in front of 5,249 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers & KXLY 4 News Now. The Indians improved to 15-5 in the second half (53-31 overall) with their fourth straight win and eighth in the last 10 games.

TOP PERFORMERS

Sullivan showed no signs of rust after a brief respite in Arizona, holding the AquaSox to just one run one three hits over five innings. The southpaw leads the Northwest League with an 0.87 WHIP and ranks second in ERA (2.45) and fifth in strikeouts (81).

Kyle Karros became the first NWL player to reach 100 hits and finished 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, run scored, and walk. The former UCLA Bruin is batting .500 (11-for-22) with two home runs, five RBIs, and two stolen bases over his last six games.

GJ Hill reached base in all four plate appearances (2 1B, 2 BB) while Jack Blomgren and Jose Cordova both had a pair of base hits in the win.

Braxton Hyde tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and Carson Skipper closed out the final inning and a third to pick up his ninth save of the season.

