Spokane Indians Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

March 31, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

The Colorado Rockies assigned 30 players to Spokane today for the start of the 2025 Northwest League season, which opens on Friday, April 4th against the Everett AquaSox at Avista Stadium. The roster for the defending champions includes 15 returning players and five of Colorado's top 30 prospects.

The Indians will be led offensively by outfielder Jared Thomas, first baseman Aidan Longwell, and shortstop Braylen Wimmer. Thomas was the 42nd overall pick in last year's draft and shined in a brief cameo with Fresno, while Longwell (.313/.403/.425) and Wimmer (14 HR, 64 RBI, 34 SB) were both lineup stalwarts for the Grizzlies.

Local standout Stu Flesland III, who pitched at Mt. Spokane High School and the University of Washington, will join a talented pitching staff that also features Rockies No. 14 prospect Jordy Vargas and No. 23 prospect Welinton Herrera.

Returning players on this year's squad include EJ Andrews Jr, Jesus Bugarin, Cade Denton, Konner Eaton, Braxton Hyde, Cole Messina, Skyler Messinger, Jesus Ordonez, Albert Pacheco, Davis Palermo, Andy Perez, Jean Perez, Michael Prosecky, and Felix Ramires.

You can meet the new Spokane Indians team for the first time at Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 2nd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium. This FREE community event courtesy of Avista and 103.5 The Game includes an autograph session, Wendy's Home Run Derby, a chance to shop the Spokane Indians Team Store, concessions available for purchase, plus a schedule poster giveaway presented by the Pizza Factory!

