Sox Fall in Extra-Innings Walk-off

July 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA: The AquaSox clawed their back from a 5-0 deficit but it was to no avail as the Spokane Indians won 9-8 in walk-off fashion Sunday afternoon at Avista Stadium. The game went to extra-innings, concluding after 10 frames.

Trailing 5-0 after four innings, the Frogs removed a large chunk of their deficit in the top of the fifth inning by bringing four runners across the plate. Gabriel Moncada walked, and Andrew Miller and Axel Sanchez hit consecutive singles to load the bases with zero outs. Everett scratched across their first run as Michael Arroyo was hit by a pitch, and two batters later, Miller crossed home plate on a balk.

Continuing the scoring affair was Josh Hood, who grounded out to score Sanchez, and Arroyo, who scampered home from third base on a wild pitch delivered by Indians pitcher Mason Green.

After Steven Sanchez tossed a shutout inning in his AquaSox debut, the Frogs tied the game in the top of the sixth inning as Miller grounded out to bring home the tying run. However, the tie would not last for long, as Spokane jumped ahead again in the bottom of the sixth inning. At the conclusion of seven innings, the Indians held a 7-5 advantage.

Down to their final six outs, the AquaSox needed to make a comeback, and in the top of the eighth inning, they did just that. Lazaro Montes knocked a leadoff single and Caleb Cali walked, and both advanced into scoring position on a balk. Moncada came through and delivered an RBI single to left field, shaving Spokane's lead to a slim one-run advantage.

Miller played hero, smacking a two-run double to center field to provide the Frogs their first lead of the day. Across three starts in the six-game series, Miller tallied six hits, a pair of doubles, one home run, and seven RBIs.

Spokane's offense continued to be a thorn in Everett's side as no matter what the Frogs tried, Spokane kept coming back to tie the ballgame. After tying the game 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Indians walked off the AquaSox in the bottom of the 10th inning as EJ Andrews Jr. tapped a sacrifice bunt to score the deciding run. Spokane secured a 9-8 victory while winning five games during the six-game series.

