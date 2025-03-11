Reserve Your AquaSox 2025 Ticket Plan Today with Opening Day Just 28 Days Away

March 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Funko Field, home of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox) Funko Field, home of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox)

The Everett AquaSox 2025 season is quickly approaching and YOU can now reserve your front row seats to all the promotions, fun, and future stars of tomorrow on Everett TODAY!

The AquaSox offer a wide variety of ticket plans including Season Tickets; Half Season Tickets; as well as 22, 12 and 5 Game Mini Plans allowing you the flexibility to find a plan that is perfect for you!

Plus, you can now view everything our ticket plans have to offer 24/7 at AquaSox.com! From special benefits, to ticket plan perks, to even buying your ticket plan, you can reserve YOUR ticket plan for the 2025 season at AquaSox.com!

If you have any questions, please feel free to call the AquaSox front office at 425-258-3673 or email the AquaSox at ticketing@aquasox.com.

We can't wait to open the gates on the 2025 season of AquaSox baseball in just 28 Days and look forward to having you out at Funko Field for one of the best seasons of AquaSox baseball yet!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 11, 2025

Reserve Your AquaSox 2025 Ticket Plan Today with Opening Day Just 28 Days Away - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.