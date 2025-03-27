2025 MLB Opening Day Rosters Filled with AquaSox Alumni

Major League Baseball Opening Day is here! As America's pastime picks back up after a winter of hibernation, 25 players who have worn the AquaSox jersey have earned spots on Major League Baseball Opening Day rosters (including five players who will open the season on the Injured List). 12 different big-league teams have at least one AquaSox alumni with 13 on the Seattle Mariners roster.

Former AquaSox players starting the season in the big leagues include two-time All-Stars Julio Rodriquez and Ketel Marte, as well as 2024 Platinum Glove Award winner Cal Raleigh.

Full List Of AquaSox Alumni:

Jose Caballero (2021): Tampa Bay Rays

JP Crawford (2023): Seattle Mariners

Matt Brash (2021): Seattle Mariners (IL)

Enyel De Los Santos (2015): Atlanta Braves

Logan Gilbert (2018): Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock (2021): Seattle Mariners

Andrew Kittredge (2011, 2014): Baltimore Orioles (IL)

George Kirby (2019, 2021): Seattle Mariners (IL)

Ketel Marte (2012, 2016) Arizona Diamondbacks

Bryce Miller (2022): Seattle Mariners

Dylan Moore (2023): Seattle Mariners

Penn Murfee (2018): Chicago White Sox

Tyler O'Neill (2014): Baltimore Orioles

Emilio Pagan (2013): Cincinnati Reds

Jorge Polanco (2024): Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (2018): Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodriguez (2021): Seattle Mariners

Gregory Santos (2024): Seattle Mariners

JP Sears (2017): Oakland Athletics

Erik Swanson (2022): Toronto Blue Jays (IL)

Chris Taylor (2012): Los Angeles Dodgers

Troy Taylor (2023-2024): Seattle Mariners (IL)

Luis Torrens (2022): New York Mets

Bryan Woo: (2022, 2024): Seattle Mariners

Ryan Yarbrough (2014): New York Yankees

The AquaSox start this season in Spokane on April 4th. Opening Night at Funko Field is slated for Tuesday, April 9th at 7:05 PM.

