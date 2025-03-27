2025 MLB Opening Day Rosters Filled with AquaSox Alumni
March 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
Major League Baseball Opening Day is here! As America's pastime picks back up after a winter of hibernation, 25 players who have worn the AquaSox jersey have earned spots on Major League Baseball Opening Day rosters (including five players who will open the season on the Injured List). 12 different big-league teams have at least one AquaSox alumni with 13 on the Seattle Mariners roster.
Former AquaSox players starting the season in the big leagues include two-time All-Stars Julio Rodriquez and Ketel Marte, as well as 2024 Platinum Glove Award winner Cal Raleigh.
Full List Of AquaSox Alumni:
Jose Caballero (2021): Tampa Bay Rays
JP Crawford (2023): Seattle Mariners
Matt Brash (2021): Seattle Mariners (IL)
Enyel De Los Santos (2015): Atlanta Braves
Logan Gilbert (2018): Seattle Mariners
Emerson Hancock (2021): Seattle Mariners
Andrew Kittredge (2011, 2014): Baltimore Orioles (IL)
George Kirby (2019, 2021): Seattle Mariners (IL)
Ketel Marte (2012, 2016) Arizona Diamondbacks
Bryce Miller (2022): Seattle Mariners
Dylan Moore (2023): Seattle Mariners
Penn Murfee (2018): Chicago White Sox
Tyler O'Neill (2014): Baltimore Orioles
Emilio Pagan (2013): Cincinnati Reds
Jorge Polanco (2024): Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh (2018): Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodriguez (2021): Seattle Mariners
Gregory Santos (2024): Seattle Mariners
JP Sears (2017): Oakland Athletics
Erik Swanson (2022): Toronto Blue Jays (IL)
Chris Taylor (2012): Los Angeles Dodgers
Troy Taylor (2023-2024): Seattle Mariners (IL)
Luis Torrens (2022): New York Mets
Bryan Woo: (2022, 2024): Seattle Mariners
Ryan Yarbrough (2014): New York Yankees
The AquaSox start this season in Spokane on April 4th. Opening Night at Funko Field is slated for Tuesday, April 9th at 7:05 PM.
Games can be heard on Classic Country KXA radio 1520 AM / 101.1 FM with Pat Dillon on the call and be seen on the Bally Sports Live app. The Bally Sports Live app and BallySports.com offer MiLB fans a fully interactive experience for every single game. Fans can watch live games, chat, create watch parties, play games and win rewards, all for free. The Bally Sports Live app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
