30 Indians Alums Open Season on MLB Rosters
March 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
The 2025 MLB season kicks off today with a total of 30 former Spokane Indians players opening the year on big league rosters. Spokane's parent club, the Colorado Rockies, leads the way with a total of 11 Indians alums including 2024 Gold Glove Award winners Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar. Los Angeles Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks is the elder statesman of the group at 35 years old while Rockies reliever Angel Chivilli (22 years old) is the youngest former Indians player in the majors. White Sox southpaw Martín Pérez, who was just 17-years-old when he suited up for Spokane in 2008, is the longest tenured alum with over 12 years of MLB service time.
Seven players will appear on their first Opening Day active roster: Tyler Ferguson, Angel Chivilli, Hunter Goodman, Seth Halvorsen, Tyler Phillips, Isaac Collins, and John King.
A complete list can be found below:
Athletics: Tyler Ferguson, Jeffrey Springs
Atlanta Braves: Jurickson Profar
Boston Red Sox: Justin Slaten
Chicago White Sox: Martín Pérez
Cincinnati Reds: Nick Martinez, Jose Trevino
Cleveland Indians: Emmanuel Clase
Colorado Rockies: Jordan Beck, Angel Chivilli, Brenton Doyle, Ryan Feltner, Hunter Goodman, Seth Halvorsen, Tyler Kinley, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, Michael Toglia, Ezequiel Tovar
Houston Astros: Brendan Rodgers
Kansas City Royals: Cole Ragans
Los Angeles Angels: Kyle Hendricks
Miami Marlins: Tyler Phillips
Milwaukee Brewers: Isaac Collins
New York Mets: Reed Garrett
Pittsburgh Pirates: Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Seattle Mariners: Dylan Moore
St. Louis Cardinals: John King
Tampa Bay Rays: Peter Fairbanks
Texas Rangers: Leody Taveras
In addition to the players listed above, a pair of MLB teams will have an Indians alum at the helm as manager: Bud Black (Rockies) and Bruce Bochy (Rangers).
