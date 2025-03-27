30 Indians Alums Open Season on MLB Rosters

The 2025 MLB season kicks off today with a total of 30 former Spokane Indians players opening the year on big league rosters. Spokane's parent club, the Colorado Rockies, leads the way with a total of 11 Indians alums including 2024 Gold Glove Award winners Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar. Los Angeles Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks is the elder statesman of the group at 35 years old while Rockies reliever Angel Chivilli (22 years old) is the youngest former Indians player in the majors. White Sox southpaw Martín Pérez, who was just 17-years-old when he suited up for Spokane in 2008, is the longest tenured alum with over 12 years of MLB service time.

Seven players will appear on their first Opening Day active roster: Tyler Ferguson, Angel Chivilli, Hunter Goodman, Seth Halvorsen, Tyler Phillips, Isaac Collins, and John King.

A complete list can be found below:

Athletics: Tyler Ferguson, Jeffrey Springs

Atlanta Braves: Jurickson Profar

Boston Red Sox: Justin Slaten

Chicago White Sox: Martín Pérez

Cincinnati Reds: Nick Martinez, Jose Trevino

Cleveland Indians: Emmanuel Clase

Colorado Rockies: Jordan Beck, Angel Chivilli, Brenton Doyle, Ryan Feltner, Hunter Goodman, Seth Halvorsen, Tyler Kinley, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, Michael Toglia, Ezequiel Tovar

Houston Astros: Brendan Rodgers

Kansas City Royals: Cole Ragans

Los Angeles Angels: Kyle Hendricks

Miami Marlins: Tyler Phillips

Milwaukee Brewers: Isaac Collins

New York Mets: Reed Garrett

Pittsburgh Pirates: Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Seattle Mariners: Dylan Moore

St. Louis Cardinals: John King

Tampa Bay Rays: Peter Fairbanks

Texas Rangers: Leody Taveras

In addition to the players listed above, a pair of MLB teams will have an Indians alum at the helm as manager: Bud Black (Rockies) and Bruce Bochy (Rangers).

