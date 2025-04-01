AquaSox Opening Day Roster Announced

April 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Seattle Mariners organization has assigned 30 players to the High-A Everett AquaSox 2025 Opening Day roster, including four of the organization's top-10 prospects and eight of the organization's top-30.

The roster features 13 returners from the 2024 team including infielders Colt Emerson, Michael Arroyo, and outfielder Lazaro Montes. Emerson is the Mariners' top-ranked prospect, Montes is ranked second, and Arroyo rounds out the top-10 returnees as the seventh-ranked prospect. Returning players from the pitching staff include right-handed pitcher Tyler Cleveland, 2023 MiLB Gold Glove winner, and starting pitchers Ryan Hawks, Shaddon Peavyhouse, and Nick Payero.

Newcomers include switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, the Mariners' first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft (No. 15 overall) out of Mississippi State, and outfielder Tai Peete who was selected by the Mariners with their Competitive Balance Round A selection (No. 30 overall) during the 2023 MLB Draft. Within the Mariners organization, Cijntje is the ninth-ranked prospect and Peete is ranked twelfth. Also making the leap to High-A are former international signings Luis Suisbel, and Milkar Perez, who both hit above .275 during the 2024 season with the Single-A Modesto Nuts of the California League.

The AquaSox look forward to hosting fans at historic Funko Field beginning Tuesday, April 8th, for our home opener against the Hillsboro Hops. The first 2,500 fans to pack the park for our home opener will receive a 2025 AquaSox schedule magnet, courtesy of Pizza Hut.

The AquaSox will start the season in Spokane on Friday, April 4th. The game can be heard on Classic Country KXA radio 1520 AM / 101.1 FM with Pat Dillon on the call and be seen on the Bally Sports Live app. The first pitch at Avista Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

The Bally Sports Live app and BallySports.com offer MiLB fans a fully interactive experience for every single game. Fans can watch live games, chat, create watch parties, play games, and win rewards all for free. The Bally Sports Live app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.