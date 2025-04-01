Homestand Preview: April 4-6 vs. Everett

April 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Friday, April 4th - Opening Night Fireworks & Magnet Schedule Giveaway

presented by Northwest Ford Dealers, KREM 2 & 93.7 The Mountain

Baseball is back at Avista Stadium! Join the Spokane Indians for Opening Night of the 2025 season. All fans in attendance will receive a free Magnet Schedule courtesy of AAA Washington. Stick around after the game as we kick off the season in style with a spectacular fireworks show presented by Northwest Ford Dealers!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5th - Fireworks Night

presented by Valley Glass, KXLY 4 News Now, & 700 ESPN

It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game courtesy of Valley Glass.

First Pitch - 5:09 p.m.

Gates Open - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 6th - King Carl Day Game

presented by The Black Lens

Join the Spokane Indians in celebrating the life and legacy of local civil rights activist and champion boxer Carl Maxey! The team will be wearing specialty King Carl jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Sandy Williams Fund at the Carl Maxey Center. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.

