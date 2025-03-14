Mariners vs. Guardians Spring Breakout Game Tonight

Tune in tonight as 15 AquaSox alumni join other Seattle Mariners top prospects for MLB's Spring Breakout 2025. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. PT vs. Cleveland's top prospects.

AquaSox Alumni that have been named to the Mariners Spring Breakout include Peyton Alford,(2021-2023), Michael Arroyo (2024), Juan Burgos, (2024), Caleb Cali (2024), Ty Cleveland (2024), Colt Emerson (2024), Harry Ford (2023), Brandyn Garcia (2024), Tyler Locklear (2023), Lazaro Montes (2024), Spencer Packard (2022), Brock Rodden (2024), Jared Sundstrom (2024), Ben Williamson (2024), and Cole Young (2023).

The team will be managed tonight by current AquaSox manager Zach Vincej. He will be joined on the bench by Jordan Cowan and Hecmart Nieves who will also be coaching in Everett this summer.

Tonight's Spring Breakout Game will be broadcast live on Seattle Sports (710 AM) and Mariners.com with Gary Hill Jr. and Aaron Goldsmith on the call. It will also be televised as ROOT SPORTS Bonus Coverage (Cleveland Broadcasters).

