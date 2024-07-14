Five Run Inning Gives Tri-City the Edge over Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Hops gave up five runs in the third inning in their 5-3 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils. In the Saturday night contest at Hillsboro Ballpark, the Hops committed two errors, allowing three unearned runs.

After keeping Tri-City from recording a hit for two innings, Hops' starter Joe Elbis gave up five runs on two hits in the third inning before getting pulled from the game. Only two of the five runs were earned. Listher Sosa came onto the mound with two runners on and one out. Christian Cerda picked off the runner at second and Sosa struck out the next batter to record the final two outs of the detrimental inning.

Tommy Troy hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third to score the Hop's first run of the game. A double steal allowed Troy to score, making it a 5-2 ballgame.

The score stayed the same until the bottom of the sixth when Junior Franco hit an RBI single to drive Jack Hurley in. This would end the day of Tri-City starter Joel Hurtado, who pitched five-and-two-thirds innings, allowing three earned runs and walking four batters. Glenn Albanese replaced Hurtado. Albanese pitched one-and-a-third innings allowing no hits. Roman Phansalkar took over for an inning for the Dust Devils, also having a hitless outing.

Listher Sosa pitched three-and-two-thirds innings, striking out four batters and only allowing one hit. Armando Vasquez took over for Sosa, pitching two innings and only allowing one hit. Zane Russell came into the game in the ninth inning to close it out for the Hops. Russell did not allow any Dust Devils on base.

Luke Murphy came in to close it out for Tri-City, allowing the Dust Devils to win the game 5-3.

Two Hillsboro baserunners got caught stealing in the matchup. The team was only two-for-ten with runners in scoring position. The Hops had two errors, one by Jose Fernandez and one by Joe Elbis. Despite only giving up four hits and two earned runs Hillsboro could not complete their comeback efforts.

Jack Hurley went one-for-two and drew two walks in the game.

The final game of the series will be played at 1:05 pm at Hillsboro Ballpark. The pregame show will start at 12:50 pm on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

