How to Listen on Opening Night
April 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Hillsboro Hops News Release
Because of a conflict with the Portland Trail Blazers, on Friday, April 4th, at least half of the Hillsboro Hops game will NOT air on their flagship radio station (Rip City Radio 620AM), nor on their regular online stream.
Instead it will only air here:
https://www.iheart.com/live/7052
When Blazers' coverage is complete (at approximately 8:30PM, barring overtime), the rest of the game will air on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com as normal.
There will be several other early season conflicts that will cause the Hops to be moved to the above alternate stream:
-- Sunday, April 6th: the entire Hops game will air on the above alternate stream
-- Wednesday, April 9th: the entire Hops game will air on the above alternate stream
-- Friday, April 11th: the entire Hops game will air on the above alternate stream
-- Sunday, April 13th: coverage of the Blazers' final game of the season is expected to end prior to the start of the Hops' broadcast at or just before 4PM; if coverage of the Blazers' game goes long, the beginning of the Hops' game will be on the alternate stream, and the game will be joined in progress on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com when Blazers' coverage ends
The remainder of the Hops' 132-game schedule will air as normal on Rip City Radio 620AM and RipCityRadio.com.
All home games will air as normal on milb.tv and the Bally Sports app.
