Emeralds Spoil Hops' Home Opener

April 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 8-4 to steal the Opening Day victory. The Ems jumped out to a big lead early and the pitching staff did a great job to hang on late to start the 2025 with a victory.

Charlie Szycowny ripped a 2-out single in the first to score James Tibbs III to give Eugene the 1-0 lead in the first inning. In the 3rd inning Eugene was able to open up the floodgates with a 3-run frame. With the bases loaded Szycowny drew a bases loaded walk to bring home the 2nd run of the evening. The very next batter, Jonah Cox, ripped a shot to deep left center field that 1 hopped the wall for a ground rule double. 2 runs came home to score on the play and the Ems had a 4-0 lead after 3 innings.

In the fourth innings the Ems added on four more runs. Luke Shliger was at 3rd base and Bo Davidson was standing on 2nd base with Quinn McDaniel up to bat. He skied one out to deep right center field and Shliger came home to score on the play. Davidson had a tremendous jump and the Hops right fielder, Angel Ortiz, slow played getting the ball back in and Davidson was able to score all the way from 2nd base on the play. A couple of batters later Jonah Cox hit his 3rd double of the game and drove home 2 more runs. Cox ended the game with 3 double's and 4 RBI's.

Those runs turned out to be the last of the night for Eugene but the Ems bullpen was great the rest of the way. The Hops did push home 4 runs, but the Ems bullpen worked themselves out of some tough spots with multiple double-play balls.

Josh Wolf earned the victory tonight and Tyler Vogel earned a 2.2 inning save. It's a great sign to see the Ems bullpen hang on for the victory, and they only had to use 3 arms so they'll have a relatively full bullpen heading into the weekend.

James Tibbs III had his best game as an Emerald as he reached base safely in all 5 plate appearances. He has 2 singles, and drew 3 walks to go along with 3 runs.

Eugene will now have an opportunity for a series victory tomorrow night against Hillsboro. First pitch is slated for 4:05 PM with Cesar Perdomo getting the starting nod.

