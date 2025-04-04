Indians Drop Season Opener to AquaSox, 4-3

April 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane mounted a furious rally in the ninth inning but came up just short as they fell to the AquaSox, 4-3, in front of 3,742 fans at Avista Stadium for Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Northwest Ford Dealers, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain.

TOP PERFORMERS

Andy Perez starred offensively for the Indians, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base from the two-hole in the lineup. Braylen Wimmer and Skyler Messinger each picked up a hit in the loss while Aidan Longwell drove in a pair of runs on two sacrifice flies.

Davis Palermo was electric out of Spokane's bullpen, tying a career-high with five strikeouts over two scoreless innings of relief.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (0-1), Redband (0-0), OFT (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, April 5th vs. Everett - 5:09 p.m. (Gates Open - 4:00 p.m.)

Everett SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (0-0, 0.00)

Promotion - Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass, KXLY 4 News Now, & 700 ESPN: It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game courtesy of Valley Glass!

