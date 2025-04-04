Eugene Powers Past Hillsboro for Opening Day Win

HILLSBORO, OR - The Hillsboro Hops took on the Eugene Emeralds for the Opening Day of the season at Hillsboro Ballpark. The sun was shining, and everything seemed set in place for the perfect opening night. That was until Eugene scored eight unanswered runs in the first four innings. The Hops strung together four runs in the fourth inning, but the damage had already been done. Hillsboro starter Daniel Eagen (0-1) was pulled after pitching three innings and giving up four earned runs.

Daniel Eagen started strong, getting two straight outs in the top of the first. Eagen allowed a single to James Tibbs III followed by a wild pitch and a single by Charlie Szykowny to put the Emeralds up 1-0. Hops' catcher J.J. D'Orazio threw out Szykowny to end the inning and keep the damage minimal.

Eugene starter Josh Bostick got Hops' leadoff hitter Cristofer Torin to fly out and then struck out the next two Hillsboro batters to keep them off the board.

The Emeralds started scoring in the third, hitting back-to-back singles, and drawing two walks to put them up 2-0. A ground-rule double from Jonah Cox scored two more, giving Eugene a 4-0 lead in the top of the third.

Eagen pitched three innings allowing six hits, four earned runs, two walks, and struck out one in his first start of the season. Logan Clayton took over in the top of the fourth. He allowed a leadoff hit and a walk. Both runners advanced to scoring positions on a passed ball by D'Orazio. A sacrifice fly drove in two more runs to make it 6-0. After allowing another single, Clayton exited the game. He pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on three hits. Eli Saul entered the game with two runners on. Another passed ball by D'Orazio advanced both runners who would score after Jonah Cox doubled to right field.

After eight unanswered runs, the Hops finally put runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Cristofer Torin singled to center field to get things started. A single by Angel Ortiz put two runners on, and a walk drawn by Ryan Waldschmidt loaded the bases. That was the end of the day for Eugene starter Josh Bostick. Bostick went three-and-a-third, striking out four. Ian Villers took over with the bases loaded, as Druw Jones grounded into a force-out to score two runs for the Hops. A single from Jansiel Luis put Jones on third, and a wild pitch scored another run. All three runs were charged to Bostick.

Josh Wolf took the ball from Eugene pitcher Ian Villers at the bottom of the fifth. Villers pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed one hit and one walk. Wolf allowed a walk to Anderdson Rojas to start the inning, and a single from Cristofer Torin put Rojas on third. A fielder's choice from Demetrio Crisantes scored Rojas to make it an 8-4 ballgame.

For Eugene, Josh Wolf pitched two-and-a-third innings, allowing one hit and four walks, striking out four. Tyler Vogel pitched the last two-and-a-third innings of the game, striking out four and allowing two hits.

Saul pitched one-and-a-third innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Liam Norris three one-and-two-thirds innings of scoreless and hitless ball, giving up four walks, striking out two. Sam Knowlton pitched one-and-one third innings, striking out two and walking one. The final pitcher to take the ball for Hillsboro was Jorge Minyety, who pitched the ninth inning and kept the Emeralds from adding to their lead.

Hops' shortstop Cristofer Torin went two-for-four. For the Emeralds, Jonah Cox went three-for-five with four RBI.

The Hops are 0-1 on the season. The second game of the three-game series is Saturday at 4:05 PM, with the radio pregame show beginning at 3:50PM on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCity.Radio.com.

