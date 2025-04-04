Opening Night 2025 Tonight

April 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

It's finally here... Opening Night 2025! Join your Tri-City Dust Devils TONIGHT as we celebrate the return of America's pastime.

The first 500 fans through the gates this evening will take home a 2025 Magnet Schedule thanks to Tri-Cities Community Health. Then stick around after the action as we light up the sky above the Tri with Postgame Fireworks presented by CO-Energy.

Gates for tonight's game open at 5:30pm, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30.

The first weekend of fun doesn't end tonight though. Come back tomorrow, April 5th, for another Postgame Fireworks Show, this time presented by Yoke's Fresh Market. Then we wrap up the series on Sunday with a 1:30pm matinee and Red Out the Park! Wear red in support of the future LA Angels for a chance to win some great prizes.

Tickets to every Dust Devils home game are available at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office and through the official ticket site of the Dust Devils, www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

