Homestand Highlights: April April 8-13

April 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Tuesday, April 8 - 7:05 First Pitch

GATES: 5:30 Season Ticket Holder Gates. 6:00 Main Gates

BECU Family Night: Come out and enjoy $8.00 Field Reserved tickets. Limit 8 tickets per person. While supplies last.

GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 AquaSox magnet schedule courtesy of Pizza Hut!

Wednesday, April 9 - 7:05 First Pitch

GATES: 5:30 Season Ticket Holder Gates. 6:00 Main Gates

BASEBALL BINGO: Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes! Baseball Bingo is presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots.

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

Thursday, April 10 - 7:05 First Pitch

GATES: 5:30 Season Ticket Holder Gates. 6:00 Main Gates

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as we celebrate Throwback Thursday! Enjoy some cheap refreshments and enjoy the ballgame.

Friday, April 11 - 7:05 First Pitch

GATES: 5:30 Season Ticket Holder Gates. 6:00 Main Gates

GIVEAWAY: Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. Come join us for the first Funko Friday of the year featuring a grey AquaSox t-shirt for the first 2,500 fans to pack the park!

Saturday, April 12 - 7:05 First Pitch

GATES: 5:30 Season Ticket Holder Gates. 6:00 Main Gates

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Pepsi!

Sunday, April 13 - 4:05 First Pitch

GATES: 2:30 Season Ticket Holder Gates. 3:00 Main Gates

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day! Activities include pregame player autographs on the concourse and Kids Run the Bases post-game presented by Port of Subs.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.