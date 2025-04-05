Hops Crush Emeralds 12-5 With Explosive Offense, Even Series At 1-1

April 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops (1-1) hosted the Eugene Emeralds (1-1) on Saturday afternoon for the second game of the season. The Hops' offense showed up, producing 12 runs on 11 hits. The Hops scored eight runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Jackson Feltner.

Mason Marriott started on the bump for Hillsboro. He pitched a scoreless first, setting the Hops up to start the game with a lead. In the bottom of the inning, a two-out single from Jansel Luis, Arizona Diamondbacks' #9 prospect, scored Druw Jones, the #7 prospect, to score the first run of the game in the bottom of the first.

The Hops' offense was a force to be reckoned with, scoring three more runs in the third to put them up 4-0 over the Emeralds. Jones got the inning started with a single to center field. A ground-out advanced Jones to second, putting him in scoring position as the #2 prospect Demetrio Crisantes, came up to bat. Crisantes hit a sacrifice fly to score Jones. #6 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt drew a walk and scored when #9 prospect Jansel Luis hit a two-run homer.

Up 4-0, Marriott allowed a triple to Emeralds' designated hitter Jonah Cox, who scored on a wild pitch for Eugene's first run.

Elijah Pleasants took over for Eugene starter Cesar Perdomo in the fourth. Perdomo allowed four runs on four hits, striking out two. Jackson Feltner was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Hops catcher J.J. Orazio doubled to right field, putting Feltner on third. A fielder's choice from Junior Franco scored the first run of the inning but the runner at third got out on the play. Franco stole second, and a wild pitch advanced him to third. Jones singled to center field to put Hillsboro up 6-1. Jones also stole second and advanced to third when #14 prospect Cristofer Torin singled. Crisantes walked to load the bases. Waldschmidt singled to add on another run. Jansel Luis hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1.

Eugene pulled Pleasants after he pitched two-thirds of an inning. With runners on second and third, Cody Tucker entered the game. He allowed a leadoff walk, setting Jackson Feltner up to hit a grand slam to left field, making it a 12-1 ball game. After another single by D'Orazio, Pleasants got out of the inning.

Marriott pitched one out in the fifth before handing the ball over to Alexis Liebano. Marriott allowed one run on three hits and struck out four. Liebano pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit and striking out one. John West took over in the sixth, making his professional debut. West allowed a one-run homer to the first batter he faced, James Tibbs III. West got three straight outs to get out of the sixth.

For the Emeralds, Tucker pitched one-and-a-third, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out one. Ryan Vanderhei pitched the sixth and struck out two Hops' hitters. Tommy Kane had the seventh, throwing a scoreless appearance and striking out one. The last Eugene pitcher to take the bump was Sadrac Franco, who also had a scoreless relief appearance and struck out one.

West had struggled to pick the final out, but with insurance runs already in place, the Hops maintained a commanding lead. He gave up two hits and two walks, which allowed Eugene to score a run. West pitched three and two-thirds innings, earning the win while surrendering four runs on four hits and striking out two. Edgar Isea took over in the top of the ninth with two outs. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced, making it 12-4. A walk then brought in the final run of the game, with the Hops finishing on top, 12-5.

Druw Jones went three-for-five and scored three of the 12 runs. Jackson Feltner was one-for-three with four RBI, scoring two runs. All 12 of the runs scored by Hillsboro were earned runs. Six different Hops' players drove in runs.

Perdomo, Eugene's starting pitcher, was charged with the loss. Scott Bandura went two-for-three with a walk. Overall, the team left seven on base and went two-for-five with runners in scoring position.

For the second straight day, both teams gave up the same amount of walks, with five a piece.

With an even 1-1 record, the Hops host the Emeralds for the last game of the series. The Sunday showdown will start at 1:05 PM, with the radio pregame show beginning at 12:50 PM on Rip City Radio 620AM alternate stream, www.RipCity.Radio.com. A link will be posted on the Hillsboro Hops website with directions on how to find the stream.

