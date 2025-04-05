Early Lead Fizzles in Season-Opening Defeat

April 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The Canadians kicked off the 2025 season with four runs over the first four innings Friday night in Pasco, but it was the hometown Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) who prevailed in a 5-4 C's loss at Gesa Stadium.

Newcomers made their presence felt in the early innings. Three walks in the top of the first - including a two-out free pass issued to Sean Keys to load the bases - set up Carter Cunningham's two-RBI single to start the scoring.

Staked to a 2-0 lead before throwing a pitch, starter Grant Rogers surrendered an unearned run in the home half of the first after a lead-off single plus a stolen base and throwing error put a man on third for a sacrifice fly. That proved to be all the 6' 7" right-hander would allow in four strong innings of work. He scattered a total of five hits, one walk and five Ks in his season debut.

Adrian Pinto walloped the first Vancouver homer of the year in the second inning. A two-out double in the fourth courtesy of Eddie Micheletti turned into another run after a throwing error on a ground ball in the next at-bat brought him around to score.

A 4-1 lead through five and a half proved to be the last time the C's found themselves in front. Tri-City used a single and a walk in the sixth to put two on for Caleb Ketchup, whose first hit of the season was a game-tying three-run shot. With the score even at four, the Dust Devils took the lead for good in the seventh following a base hit, a sacrifice bunt plus throwing error and a seeing-eye single that made it 5-4.

The Vancouver bats went quiet from the fifth inning on, and three Tri-City pitchers combined to face the minimum over the final frames to hand the C's the loss.

Eight of nine starters reached base in the game. Cutter Coffey paced the offence with a double and a walk; he was the lone Canadian to find the basepaths twice. On the slope, Bo Bonds turned in an inning and a third of perfect relief that featured three strikeouts.

The first series of the season continues tomorrow night at Gesa Stadium. Jackson Wentworth makes his professional debut for the C's opposite Tri-City's Victor Mederos. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

