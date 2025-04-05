Indians Flounder Against Amphibious Pitcher In 8-0 Loss

April 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Everett starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was nothing short of sensational in his pro debut as the AquaSox thumped the Indians, 8-0, in front of 2,850 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass, KXLY 4 News Now, & 700 ESPN.

TOP PERFORMERS

The 15th overall pick out of Mississippi State last year, Cijntje is a rare switch-pitching prospect that flirted with triple digits from both sides of the mound as he struck out six and allowed just one hit in four scoreless frames against Spokane.

Andy Perez singled and walked and has now reached base five times in the season's first two contests.

Spokane relievers Braxton Hyde (3 IP, 1 ER) and Jake Madden (1.2 IP, 0 ER) combined for 4.2 innings of one-run ball to keep the Indians within striking distance.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (0-2), Redband (0-0), OFT (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, April 6th vs. Everett - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Everett RHP Evan Truitt (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane LHP Albert Pacheco (0-0, 0.00)

Promotion - King Carl Day Game presented by The Black Lens: Join the Spokane Indians in celebrating the life and legacy of local civil rights activist and champion boxer Carl Maxey! The team will be wearing specialty King Carl jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Sandy Williams Fund at the Carl Maxey Center. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.