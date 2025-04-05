Hops' Bats Answer Back & Even up Series

April 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 2 by a final score of 12-5. The Emeralds trailed by 11 runs at one point, but they were able to fight all the way until the final out and chip into the lead. The series is all tied up at 1 game apiece, and tomorrow's series finale will determine a winner.

The Hops jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning. Ems starter Cesar Perdomo was able to work his way out of a jam after allowing 1 run. Perdomo in the 2nd inning sat down 3 straight batters with a pair of fly outs and a strike out. The 3rd inning is where the wheels started to fall off for the Emeralds. The Hops put up 3 runs to extend their lead. Demetrio Crisante hit a sac-fly and Jansel Luis blasted a 2-run home run with 2 outs.

In the bottom of the 4th inning the Hops sent 12 batters to the dish and were able to cash in 8 runs to extend their lead 12-1. It wasn't an inning to remember for the Ems but they were able to put it behind them quickly.

Leading off the top of the 5th inning was James Tibbs III. On one of the first pitches he saw, he crushed a 421 foot home run out to right center field for the first homer of the year for the Ems. The ball had a 106 mph exit velocity.

The Emeralds bullpen was great as they spun 4 consecutive scoreless and allowed only 2 hits. The Ems continued to battle in the ninth inning. After two quick outs, Thomas Gavello pinch-hit and ripped a single to shallow left field. Scott Bandura drew a walk and Onil Perez delivered an RBI-single to score Gavello on the play. Guillermo Williamson drew a walk to load up the bases and Bo Davidson hit a single to drive home his first run of the year. Quinn McDaniel then drew a bases loaded walk to bring home the third run of the inning.

That unfortunately proved to be the final run of the night as the Ems grounded out to give the Hops the 12-5 victory.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow to close out the series. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with Esmerlin Vinicio on the mound. The winner of tomorrow's game will earn their first series victory of the season

The Emeralds home opener is on Wednesday, April 9th at 6:35 PM against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.