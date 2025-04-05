AquaSox Win Season Opener in Spokane

SPOKANE, WA: Lazaro Montes and Charlie Pagliarini had two hits and a solo homer apiece, as the Everett AquaSox kicked off their season with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Spokane Indians before a crowd of 3,742 at Avista Stadium.

The Indians jumped ahead in the first inning against Everett starter Ryan Hawks (1-0). Caleb Hobson walked, and Andy Perez singled, scoring Hobson with help from a fielding error by centerfielder Tai Peete. Perez stole third and scored on Aidan Longwell's sacrifice fly, giving Spokane a 2-0 lead. The AquaSox answered in the second when Lazaro Montes hammered an opposite field solo home run off Vargas, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Everett surged ahead in the fourth off reliever Isaiah Coupet (0-1). Montes walked, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on Josh Caron's single. Charlie Pagliarini followed with a double into the right field corner, driving in Caron to make it 3-2. The score held until the ninth, when Pagliarini struck again, belting a solo homer to right off Cade Denton to push the lead to 4-2.

Spokane rallied in the bottom of the ninth. Andy Perez singled, and Jared Thomas walked off reliever Brock Moore. After an injury to Moore, Charlie Beilenson took over and uncorked a wild pitch that advanced the tying runs into scoring position. With one out, Longwell's second sacrifice fly of the game scored Perez, narrowing the gap to 4-3. After walks to Skyler Messinger and Cole Messina loaded the bases and moved the potential winning run into scoring position, Beilenson fanned EJ Andrews Jr. to notch the save.

Hawks earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings with five strikeouts. Coupet took the loss after surrendering the go-ahead runs. Montes batted 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base. Pagliarini was 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two RBI.

At one stretch AquaSox pitchers retired 13 Indians batters in a row.

