Hillsboro Hops Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - The three-time Northwest League champion Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops)-in conjunction with their parent club, the 2023 NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks-released their 2025 Opening Day roster on Wednesday. The Hillsboro roster will feature the #2 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft Druw Jones, 2024 Diamondbacks' first round pick Ryan Waldschmidt (#31 overall) and the Diamondbacks' #2 prospect Demetrio Crisantes. The 132-game schedule begins on Friday, April 4th at Hillsboro Ballpark against the San Franscisco Giants' High-A affiliate, Eugene Emeralds.

The 30-player roster features seven players listed among the top 17 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization according to MLB.com: INF Demetrio Crisantes (#2), OF Ryan Waldschmidt (#6), OF Druw Jones (#7), INF Jansel Luis (#9), INF Cristofer Torin (#14), RHP Daniel Eagen (#16) and RHP Yordin Chalas (#17).

13 players on the Opening Day roster saw action with Hillsboro in 2024, with 17 players joining the Hillsboro roster for the first time.

Hops' Opening Day Roster:

Pitchers (17)

Philip Abner

Yordin Chalas

Logan Clayton

Luke Craig

Hayden Durke

Daniel Eagen

Edgar Isea

Sam Knowlton

Alexis Liebano

Mason Marriott

Jorge Minyety

Liam Norris

Daniel Nunez

Carlos Rey

Eli Saul

John West

Ricardo Yan

Catchers (3)

JJ D'Orazio

David Martin

Gavin Logan

Infielders (6)

Demetrio Crisantes

Jackson Feltner

Jansel Luis

Ben McLaughlin

Anderson Rojas

Cristofer Torin

Outfielders (4)

Junior Franco

Druw Jones

Angel Ortiz

Ryan Waldschmidt

Mark Reed will be managing the Hops in 2025. Reed, a coach on the Hops' 2024 staff was a third-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2004. Also returning to Hillsboro is coach Ronald Ramirez who was on the staff in 2022 & 2023 and pitching coach Tyler Mark, who played for the Hops in 2015 & 2016. The staff will be rounded out by hitting coach and Minor League hitting coordinator Brad Marcelino and assistant hitting coach Jim Adduci. Athletic trainer Cat Widay and Strength & Conditioning coach Joe Leo will complete the staff.

The Hops open their final season at Hillsboro Ballpark with a weekend series against the Eugene Emeralds April 4-6. Friday's first pitch is at 6:35, with a fireworks show following the game. For the 12th consecutive season, the Hops' flagship radio station is Rip City Radio 620AM. All games can also be streamed online on Bally Live or through MLB.tv.

Tickets for all Hops' home games can be purchased at hillsborohops.com or by calling 503-640-0887.

