Blue Jays, Canadians Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Canadians are pleased to debut the 2025 Opening Day roster ahead of the team's fifth season as Toronto's High-A affiliate, 14th in the organization and 25th in franchise history.

The 2025 roster features six of MLB.com's Top 30 Blue Jays prospect, including top-ranked SS Arjun Nimmala. The 19-year-old was the 20th overall pick out of Strawberry Crest High School in his home state of Florida and is coming off a strong Spring Training that included a double, a homer and four RBI in six big league games. He's the first teenager to play for the Canadians since former top prospect Orelvis Martinez in 2021 and is the first player in team history born in the year 2005.

The other five ranked prospects on the roster are :

#12 RHP Fernando Perez, who struck out 86 hitters in 82 Florida State League innings last year for Single-A Dunedin. He represented Toronto at the All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. #17 RHP Juaron Watts-Brown, who struck out 10 in Game 2 of last year's Northwest League Championship Series. #20 INF Sean Keys, a fifth round pick last year who posted a .293 average with 20 RBI in 22 Single-A games. #23 INF Adrian Pinto, who slashed .300/.355/.571 with a .926 OPS in 17 games with the C's last year. #30 OF Victor Arias, author of 11 hits in 11 games for the Canadians a season ago before an injury sidelined him for good.

20 returning players in the most the C's have welcomed back in the High-A era. They are: RHP Bo Bonds, RHP Irv Carter, RHP Pat Gallagher, RHP Kevin Miranda, RHP Aaron Munson, LHP Connor O'Halloran - the lone Canadian citizen on the club - LHP Kai Peterson, RHP Grant Rogers, LHP JJ Sanchez, Watts-Brown, RHP Chay Yeager, C Alex Stone, INF Cutter Coffey, INF Nick Goodwin, INF Jay Harry, Pinto, Arias, OF Jackson Hornung, OF Brennan Orf and OF Je'Von Ward.

The remaining roster includes:

RHP Nate Garkow

RHP Julio Ortiz

RHP Jonathan Todd

RHP Jackson Wentworth

C Hayden Gilliland

C Aaron Parker

INF Carter Cunningham

OF Eddie Micheletti

OF Jacob Wetzel

16 Canadian provinces and U.S. states have sent their own to British Columbia, led by California (six), Florida (three) and Texas (three). Beyond North America, Venezuela (two), the Dominican Republic (one), Panama (one) and Venezuela (one) are represented on the roster.

The average age of this group is 22.9, with ages ranging from 19 and five months (Nimmala) to 27 and seven months (Garkow). It's the second-youngest roster of the High-A era (2023, 21.7 years); 28 of 32 players were born in the year 2000 or later.

19 were drafted by the Blue Jays, five were signed as non-drafted free agents, three came over via trade, two inked deals as MiLB free agents, two were added as international free agents and one was a Rule 5 draftee.

These 32 players - led by manager Jose Mayorga - begin their quest for a sixth Northwest League crown on Friday, April 4 at Tri-City (Angels) then go to Spokane (Rockies) before returning to Vancouver to open the home slate on Tuesday, April 15 against Eugene (Giants).

To get tickets for Opening Night or any other game throughout the 2025 season, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

