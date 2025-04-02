Fan Fest 2025 Today
April 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
TODAY - 5:30pm to 7:00pm
Baseball season is BACK and we're kicking off the 2025 season with the return of Fan Fest (free admission)! Fans will be able to meet the players and coaches as well as participate in activities that showcase the renovations at Gesa Stadium. We will also have a limited menu available for purchase at our concession stand throughout the event. Be sure to get here early as we will be handing out Dust Devils rally towels all thanks to Gesa Credit Union!
Tickets to every Dust Devils home game are available at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office and through the official ticket site of the Dust Devils, www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.
