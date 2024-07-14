One-Run Night Stalls Sox

July 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA: The AquaSox could only scratch across one run in a low-scoring offensive display, falling to Spokane 4-1 Saturday evening at Avista Stadium.

Following two scoreless innings from starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse, Everett brought across their first and only run of the game in the top of the third inning. Catcher Freuddy Batista blasted a solo home run to right field, giving the AquaSox a 1-0 advantage. The long ball was Batista's fifth of the year and first against the Indians.

Spokane took the lead in the bottom of the third inning by scoring a pair of runs and, from there, they never looked back as their lead held for the rest of the game. Peavyhouse exited after tossing three innings of two-run baseball while striking out three Indians batters.

Throwing the rest of the game for the Frogs were Joseph Hernandez, Holden Laws, and Stefan

The Indians added a final pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, lengthening their lead to 4-1. Everett scored zero runs across the final six innings of the game, giving Spokane their fourth victory of the series while providing them a series win.

