Emeralds Fall in Series-Finale

July 14, 2024

EUGENE, OR - There is an age-old dilemma, one that transcends time, team or city.

The adage goes that each team will win one-third of its games, one team will lose one-third of its games, and what each team does with the last one-third of its games that proves crucial.

The Emeralds 7-4 loss to Vancouver in Sunday's series-finale will unfortunately no-doubt fall in the record book at a loss.

Some days, the sun isn't on their side, the odds aren't in their favor. It happens in games like this, with the team playing in its 18th game in 20 days and the much-needed All-Star break looming, there will be nights where the Emeralds' legs are too tired, the strike zone too tight, the margins too thin.

The Emeralds Sunday's game fell under that previously disclosed one-third. The loss drops the team to an even 43-43.

And for the 43rd time this year, it just wasn't the Emeralds night.

With key hitters, who have played in the majority of the series, missing from their lineup, The Emeralds' offense fell silent in the first half of the game, including a squandered bases-loaded opportunity in the bottom of the third.

And with the Emeralds' pitching faltering for really the first time all series - the team had allowed three or fewer runs in its previous three games, including just one run apiece in the team's two wins this series. Vancouver's big offensive output proved to be a major difference.

The C's offensive explosion wasn't sudden, less a tsunami than repeated waves crashing against the Emeralds threatening to break them down.

First, a string of five-straight knocks against Ems' starter Cesar Perdomo ballooned an early rally into a four-run lead.

Then, the hits kept coming, another two runs added on in the fifth made the lead five. And the hit column 13, just 15 Vancouver outs into the game.

From there, Eugene's comeback bid started - in a most unorthodox way with an Alex Suarez dribbler turning into an error-aided triple on a bad throw from Pat Gallagher - who was otherwise excellent over five innings.

And the Emeralds' ninth-inning rally fell painfully short, Jeremiah Knackstedt's squad scratched three runs across in the ninth, and bringing the tying run to the plate, but ultimately fell just short.

Ultimately, the pitching prowess put the Emeralds in a funk they couldn't fully escape. The Emeralds will keep their spot in third place as they enter a four-game break with action resuming on Friday in Tri-City.

