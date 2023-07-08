Idaho Falls Wins First Two at Home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Voyagers played game 5 of their six game home-and-home series at Melaleuca Field on Friday evening.

Jack Dicenso was on the mound for Idaho Falls, while Breonn Pooler would get the start for Great Falls.

Both starters were cruising through this game until the third inning, when Great Falls took a 2-0 lead. Jaylyn Williams knocked a sacrifice fly to score Jake Malec. It was immediately followed with an RBI single from Derek Kolbush that brought home Langston Ginder.

Great Falls would extend their lead in the top of the fifth, when Anthony Herron Jr hit an RBI single to make it 3-0.

The comeback started in the bottom of the fifth for Idaho Falls. Zach May came up to the plate with two runners on base and nobody out. He proceeded to pull an RBI double down the right field line that scored both Stephen Cullen and Tyler Wyatt. The very next batter, Anthony Frechette, hit a single of his own to score Zach May. At the end of five innings, the game was tied 3-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Robb Paller stepped up into the batters box with one out and nobody on. In a full count. Ethan Swanson left a fastball over the heart of the plate, and Paller got all of it. He blasted his fourth home run of the year, and it would be the game winning run as the Chukars won 4-3.

The pitching staff for Idaho Falls was great on Friday. Jack Dicenso picked up a season-high seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings of work. Both Victor Rodriguez and Robbie Brown pitched 1.2 shutout innings each. Combined they only gave up two hits, and struck out four batters. Brian Williams worked a perfect top of the ninth to get his third save of the season, and shut the door on the Voyagers.

The rubber match of this six game series is on Saturday evening at 7:05 PM. The gates at Melaleuca Field will open up at 6:00.

