Chukars Get Walked off in the Series Opener

July 8, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, Idaho- The Chukars surrendered a late-inning lead, culminating to a 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Great Falls Voyagers on Monday night.

Both teams entered Monday's game, wanting to avenge losses on Sunday.

Looking to rebound, the Chukars turned to Bryant Bagshaw to start the game, while Tyler Naumann started for the Voyagers.

Idaho Falls got the scoring started in the top of the third inning thanks to an RBI single by Trevor Halsema, that scored Bryce Brown, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

The Chukars doubled their lead in the top of the fifth, when Hunter Hudson slapped a single to center, scoring Trevor Halsema and giving them a 2-0 lead.

Great Falls responded in the bottom of that inning when Charley Hesse hit a sacrifice fly to center field, cashing Derek Kolbush, making it a 2-1 game.

The Voyagers jumped ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning, thanks to a pair of fielders-choice ground balls that each scored a run, giving them a 3-2 lead.

Idaho Falls bounced back in the eighth inning, thanks to a pair of homeruns. Mark Herron struck first in the inning, thanks to a homerun to right field. Zach May followed his lead later in the inning, when he hit a two-run homerun, scoring Rob Paller and putting the Chukars ahead 5-3.

Great Falls cut the defecate in half yet again, thanks to a Jaylin Williams homerun in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, the Voyagers captured the lead for good, thanks to a two-run RBI double from Anthony Herron Jr., who laced a double to right center, scoring two runs and giving his team a 6-5 walk-off victory.

For the Chukars, Tyler Wyatt was pinned with the loss, going 2.1 innings in relief of Bagshaw, surrendering three runs on five hits.

For the Voyagers, Payton Harris collected the win, going 1.0 inning in relief, allowing zero runs on two hits.

With the loss, the Chukars dropped to 13-24 on the year.

Idaho Falls will look to rebound on Tuesday evening when they play game two of their three-game series with the Voyagers.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.