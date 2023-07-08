Chukars Fall for a Fourth Consecutive Game

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Idaho Falls Chukars dropped game two in Great Falls, by a score of 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Idaho Falls came into the game, looking to build momentum as they prepare for the second half of the PBL season.

Tom Walker started on the mound for the Chukars. While Shane Gustafson started for the Voyagers.

The Chukars' offense came into Tuesday's game, red hot to start the month of July. Coming into the game, they were batting .322 as a team, during the month, scoring 20 runs in their three games.

The Chukars continued their offensive success early in the game, scoring four runs in the first inning. The half inning was capped off by a Tyler Wyatt RBI single to score Mark Herron Jr and give them a 4-0 lead after their first at-bats.

Great Falls responded in the bottom half of the inning, cutting their defecate in half thanks to a pair of runs, including an RBI double from Jaylin Williams to score Eddie McCabe. After one inning, it was 4-2 for the Chukars.

The Voyagers struck again in the bottom of the second, scoring two runs in the inning to tie the game 4-4.

In the bottom of the third, Great Falls jumped ahead, thanks to an RBI double from Anthony Herron Jr., scoring Billy Hancock and giving them a 5-4 lead.

The Chukars responded with a run of their own, when Michael Kohn slapped a single to center field, scoring Rob Paller for his second RBI of the game, tying the game 5-5.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Voyagers captured the lead for good, scoring five runs in the frame. The offensive outburst was capped off by a Jaylin Williams RBI double, scoring Derek Kolbush and giving his team a 10-5 lead.

In the end, Great Falls marched to a 10-5 victory.

For the Chukars, Tom Walker was handed the loss, going 5.2 innings, while allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits. For the Voyagers, Ethan Swanson collected the win, going 3.0 innings in relief, allowing zero runs on one hit.

With the loss, the Chukars extended their losing streak to four games, dropping their record to 13-25 on the year.

The Chukars will return to action on Wednesday night in Great Falls, before returning home and welcoming the Voyagers for three games at Melaleuca Field over the weekend.

