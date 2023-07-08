Raptors Find Win Column for 2nd Consecutive Night

MISSOULA, MT- The PaddleHeads' offense would see more men reach base in game 2 opposite the Ogden Raptors than the previous night. Missoula would struggle to find any semblance of success as the Raptors would cruise to an easy victory in game 1. This ballgame would have a much different feel as action would remain tight throughout the night. However, Ogden would lead for most of the night with a pair of 2-out hits being the key. The PaddleHeads' offense would knock at the door throughout with run scoring chances on the other side down the stretch. Unfortunately, in the end, the big swing would elude the PaddleHeads on this night.

Trailing by 3 in the bottom of the ninth, Missoula would see a pair of runners reach to put the Raptors in a bind with only 1-out. Ogden did not budge in the pressure sequence however as closer Dan Kubick would hold the line for Ogden in a 5-2 loss. Situational hitting would prove to be a factor throughout the evening for Missoula as the PaddleHeads would strand 9 runners on base over the course of the action. In the process, the Raptors became the first team to win a series at Allegiance Field this season having taken the first 2 games of this series.

