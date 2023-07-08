Simon Holds the Line Late in 4-3 Win Over Raptors

July 8, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The top two teams in the Pioneer League were locked in a tight battle throughout as the Missoula PaddleHeads squared off with the Ogden Raptors in the series finale Saturday. After the Raptors took an early lead for the 3rd night in a row, the PaddleHeads' offense would claw their way back taking a lead themselves for the first time in the series in the 6th inning. Leading by 2 runs coming down the stretch in the final 2 innings, Ogden would put Missoula in a very stressful spot in a bases loaded jam. Missoula would turn to Mark Simon in the strenuous spot. The former league pitcher of the year would deliver a vintage performance to get the PaddleHeads out of the jam.

Simon would inherit a bases loaded situation with 1-out in the 8th. After a run scored on a walk, Simon would slam the door shut in the eighth striking out pinch hitting Nick Ultsch to end the frame with the bases loaded. The 3rd year PaddleHeads would make sure the top of the 9th was drama free, striking out a pair in a clean inning to clinch a 4-3 victory over the Raptors. Simon would earn his 5th save of the season in the process in 1 2/3 innings pitched. With the win, Missoula saw its advantage over the Glacier Range Riders stay at 4 games j the Northern Division entering the final 6 games of the 1st half.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.