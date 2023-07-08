Glacier Manhandles Mustangs to Go Ten Games Above .500
July 8, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release
BILLINGS, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (25-15) are ten games above .500 for the first time in franchise history. It was a demolishing of the Billings Mustangs (18-24) that got them there, a 13-2 victory on Saturday night. Jonathan Clark picked up his first professional win on the mound while Gabe Howell went yard for the third straight game to aid the Riders in victory.
The offense was unrelenting all night for Glacier, and it started in the first inning with a Jackson Raper home run. Then it was run-scoring doubles galore for the Riders. Ben McConnell whipped a double down the left field line to score Mason Dinesen. Ben Fitzgerald scored two on a double to get Dean Miller and Raper across. Sam Linscott then scored Fitzgerald on a double himself. Finally, Howell doubled to get across McConnell.
Fitzgerald added to the lopsided contest with a run-scoring single. Then Matt Clayton diverted the defense to tag him out while Jackson Raper scored. Howell then picked up the final four RBIs thanks to a fielder's choice and a three-run home run in the ninth to put the cherry on top for 13 total runs.
Jonathan Clark fired five innings as the starter while striking out three and allowing just one earned run. This was the first professional win for the rookie out of San Jose State. The Range Rider bullpen all went hitless in the final four innings as Luke Dawson, Connor Housley, Roy Robles, and Justin Coleman blanked the Mustangs.
Glacier gets Sunday off before starting a six-game series against the Idaho Falls Chukars on Monday night at Glacier Bank Park. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, get your tickets at GoRangeRiders.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from July 8, 2023
- Glacier Manhandles Mustangs to Go Ten Games Above .500 - Glacier Range Riders
- Simon Holds the Line Late in 4-3 Win Over Raptors - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Wild Game Gives Vibes Series Win - Rocky Mountain Vibes
- Chukars Get Walked off in the Series Opener - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Chukars Get Walked off in a Heartbreaking Rubber Match - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Chukars Win Slugfest in First Game Back at Home - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Chukars Fall for a Fourth Consecutive Game - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Idaho Falls Wins First Two at Home - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Raptors Find Win Column for 2nd Consecutive Night - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Clayton Cashes in as Glacier Bops Billings - Glacier Range Riders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Glacier Range Riders Stories
- Glacier Manhandles Mustangs to Go Ten Games Above .500
- Clayton Cashes in as Glacier Bops Billings
- Riders Buck Mustangs with Seven-Run Eighth
- Big Z Forces Raptors' Bats to Go Extinct in Glacier Fourth of July Win
- Riders Rally Past Raptors in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd