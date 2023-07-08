Glacier Manhandles Mustangs to Go Ten Games Above .500

BILLINGS, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (25-15) are ten games above .500 for the first time in franchise history. It was a demolishing of the Billings Mustangs (18-24) that got them there, a 13-2 victory on Saturday night. Jonathan Clark picked up his first professional win on the mound while Gabe Howell went yard for the third straight game to aid the Riders in victory.

The offense was unrelenting all night for Glacier, and it started in the first inning with a Jackson Raper home run. Then it was run-scoring doubles galore for the Riders. Ben McConnell whipped a double down the left field line to score Mason Dinesen. Ben Fitzgerald scored two on a double to get Dean Miller and Raper across. Sam Linscott then scored Fitzgerald on a double himself. Finally, Howell doubled to get across McConnell.

Fitzgerald added to the lopsided contest with a run-scoring single. Then Matt Clayton diverted the defense to tag him out while Jackson Raper scored. Howell then picked up the final four RBIs thanks to a fielder's choice and a three-run home run in the ninth to put the cherry on top for 13 total runs.

Jonathan Clark fired five innings as the starter while striking out three and allowing just one earned run. This was the first professional win for the rookie out of San Jose State. The Range Rider bullpen all went hitless in the final four innings as Luke Dawson, Connor Housley, Roy Robles, and Justin Coleman blanked the Mustangs.

Glacier gets Sunday off before starting a six-game series against the Idaho Falls Chukars on Monday night at Glacier Bank Park. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, get your tickets at GoRangeRiders.com.

