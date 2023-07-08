Chukars Win Slugfest in First Game Back at Home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Voyagers played their first battle at Melaleuca Field on Thursday Evening.

Dusty Baird and Christopher Coipel were the starters for each side in this battle.

Eduardo Acosta started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, and he ripped an RBI single to score Bryce Brown.

The Voyagers would take their first lead in the top of the second, scoring two runs on an RBI single from Eddie McCabe.

Chuks re-took the lead in the bottom of the third, as Mark Herron Jr ripped an RBI double to bring home two more, and make it a 3-2 ballgame. The Chukars continued for six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Eduardo Acosta had a two-RBI single, Herron Jr. with another two-RBI double, and then the newest Chukar, Stephen Cullen, had an RBI double of his own in his professional baseball debut.

The Voyagers had an answer in the top of the fifth, scoring six runs of their own on seven hits. At the end of six innings of play, Idaho Falls was leading by a score of 9-8.

The Chukars bought insurance in the sixth inning thanks to Tyler Wyatt's double that brought home Trevor Halsema. They continued for two more in the seventh thanks to RBI's from Robb Paller and Trevor Halsema. They also scored two in the eighth on Bryce Brown and Eduardo Acosta's base hits.

At the end of the game, Idaho Falls would win by a score of 14-9. Eduardo Acosta was the player of the game going 4-5 with four RBI's. Mark Herron Jr. was a close second, going 2-5 with two doubles and five RBI's.

The Chukars and Voyagers play game two of this six game homestand on Friday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM while the gates open at 6:00.

