Chukars Get Walked off in a Heartbreaking Rubber Match

Idaho Falls, Idaho - Idaho Falls surrendered two runs in the ninth inning, falling to Great Falls in the finale of a three-game series.

Following a victory via forfeit on Tuesday night, Idaho Falls was looking to capitalize and take two of three against the 12-25 Voyagers.

To do this, the Chukars turned to Daniel Silva, who sported a 5.75 ERA in his three prior appearances away from Melaleuca Field this season. In return, Great Falls turned to Brett Lorah, who held a 6.57 ERA on the season.

For a second straight game, Idaho Falls got the scoring started in the first inning, thanks to a Michael Kohn RBI single, scoring Bryce Brown and giving the Chukars a 1-0 lead.

The Voyagers tied the game in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Riley Jepson to score Jake Malec.

In the top of the second inning, Idaho Falls punched back, when Tyler Wyatt jumped on a pitch to hit his fourth homerun of the season and give the Chukars a 3-1 lead.

Idaho Falls continued their offensive onslaught in the top of the third inning, thanks to two more runs, including an RBI double by Trevor Halsema.

The Chukars struck again in the top of the fourth inning, thanks to a Rob Paller RBI double to give them a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom half of that inning, Great Falls chipped away at the defecate, thanks to a two-run homerun from Billy Hancock.

Great Falls scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the Chukars' lead to 6-5.

The Voyagers evened the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, thanks to a wild pitch from Chukars reliever, Victor Rodriguez that allowed Charley Hesse to score from third base.

Hancock gave the Voyagers a 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning, thanks to a sacrifice fly that scored Jepson.

In the ninth inning, Idaho Falls was down to their final strike when Mark Herron Jr. stepped up to the plate and ran for an infield single and RBI to tie the game at 7-7. Hunter Hudson followed Herron Jr. with a single of his own, to score Halsema and give his team an 8-7 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Brian Williams took the mound for the Chukars and looked to capture his third save of the 2023 season. However, Hesse tied the game for the Voyages with a single up the middle. Following an intentional walk, Great Falls won the game off a Malec RBI single to right field.

In the end, Great Falls defeated the Chukars by a score of 9-8 to win the game and the series.

For the Chukars, Brian Williams suffered his third loss of the season, going 0.1 of an inning and allowing two runs on four hits. For Great Falls, Cal Bocchino claimed the victory, going 1.0 inning in relief, allowing two runs on two hits.

With the loss, Idaho Falls dropped their record to 14-25 on the season.

The Chukars will return to action at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday when they welcome Great Falls to Melaleuca Field for Princess and Hero Night.

