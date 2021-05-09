Icemen Receive Forward Alex-Olivier Voyer from AHL Providence

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Sunday that forward Alex-Olivier Voyer has been assigned to the team by the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

Voyer, 22, joins the Icemen after recording eight points (5g, 3a) in 22 appearances with Providence this season.

During his final season with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix, Voyer collected an impressive 44 goals and 88 points in 63 games. The 6-2, 192-pound rookie winger totaled 203 points (95g, 108a) with 383 penalty minutes during his five QMJHL seasons with Sherbrooke and the Rimouski Oceanic.

The Sherbrooke, PQ resident is under an AHL contract with Providence this season. Voyer (pronounced voy-yay) is expected to be available today when the Icemen play host to the Wheeling Nailers at Veterans Memorial Arena at 3:00 p.m.

