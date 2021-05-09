Americans Take Series Win with 5-3 Victory over the Oilers

May 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans celebrate a Corey Mackin goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Brooke Smith) Allen Americans celebrate a Corey Mackin goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Brooke Smith)

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), won the series finale on Sunday afternoon 5-3 on Mother's Day at Allen Event Center.

Corey Mackin was the best player on the ice on Sunday afternoon scoring two goals and setting up Les Lancaster's first period goal. Mackin scored his fourth shorthanded goal of the season to tie for the league lead.

Sam Ruopp had a big afternoon for the Americans scoring his first professional goal at 8:16 of the first period and assisted on Corey Mackin shorthanded goal in the second frame.

Les Lancaster scored a goal for the third game in a row netting his 19th of the year on the power play in the first period. Lancaster leads all ECHL defensemen in goals.

Matt Lane was the Oilers best player on Mother's Day scoring two goals on Sunday afternoon. Lane scored on a penalty shot, the first penalty shot against Allen this season, as well as even strength.

Jake Paterson won his 14th game of the year stopping 39 of 42 Tulsa shots. The Americans had just one power play opportunity and made the most of it going one for one.

The Americans return to action next Wednesday night in Kansas City for the first of two against the Mavericks next week. Game time is 7:05 pm.

Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars of the Game:

1. ALN - C. Mackin

2. ALN - S. Ruopp

3. TUL - M. Lane

Images from this story

