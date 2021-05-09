Late Rally Comes up Short at Allen Event Center

ALLEN, TX - The Oilers fell to the Allen Americans 5-3 at the Allen Event Center on Sunday.

Sam Ruopp opened the scoring 8:16 in with a slap shot from the left point. Les Lancaster followed up with his second power-play goal in as many games 12:37 into the game, giving Allen a 2-0 lead.

Corey Mackin extended Allen's lead to 3-0, beating Hayden Hawkey on a shorthanded breakaway 4:51 into the middle frame. Matt Lane opened the Oilers' scoring account with a penalty shot 1:17 past the midway point of the game, bringing the score 3-1. Scott Conway extended Allen's lead back to three with his third goal of the week with 4:29 left in the second.

Lane followed up with his second goal of the game 1:23 into the third period, beating Jake Paterson over the shoulder from the right circle. Gregg Burmaster pulled the Oilers within one, tipping a shot from Charlie Sampair into the back of the net 5:29 into the period. Mackin finalized the score line at 5-3, tucking a two-on-one feed from Spencer Asuchak.

The Oilers return to home ice for a three-in-three against the Utah Grizzlies next week, starting at 7:05 p.m. on May 14. The Oilers square off against the Grizzlies again at the same time and place on May 15 before closing the week with a 4:05 p.m. game on May 16.

