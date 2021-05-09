Nailers Start Strong, But Icemen Finish Big

JACKSONVILLE, FL- Sunday's game at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena started exactly how the Wheeling Nailers wanted it to, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead. However, the rest of the day wasn't ideal, as the Jacksonville Icemen rallied for six unanswered goals to collect a 6-3 win on their home ice.

The offenses picked up right where they left off one night earlier, as the first period saw five pucks go into the nets. Wheeling came out on fire, potting the first three. Nick Rivera was first on the board, as he redirected in a perfect slap pass by Patrick McNally at the top of the crease. Patrick Watling's red hot weekend was responsible for goal number two, as he gloved down an Austin Fyten stretch pass and broke away for the snipe. Jesse Lees was next up, as he cruised to the middle of the ice, then deposited a backhander into the left side of the cage. The Icemen responded with two tallies in a span of 34 seconds later in the stanza, after picking off a couple of pucks. Trevor Hamilton got the first goal on the power play with a wrist shot off the right post and in. Derek Lodermeier followed by steaming down the right side and zipping in a wrister of his own.

Jacksonville carried its momentum into the middle stanza, where it turned a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead. Christopher Brown tied the score at the 7:53 mark of the period, shortly after his team's power play expired, as he buried a wrist shot from the left circle into the right side of the net. Then, with 3:25 to go, the Icemen went ahead with a 4-on-3 strike, as Brandon Gignac swept in a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

Nick Saracino tacked on two more goals for the Icemen in the third period, as his team took a 6-3 score into the win column. His first marker came on the power play from the bottom of the right circle, then his second went into an empty net.

Charles Williams got the win for Jacksonville, as he made 17 saves on 20 shots. Shane Starrett suffered the defeat for the Nailers, as he surrendered four goals on 28 shots in two periods, before giving way to Taran Kozun, who was 12-of-13 in relief.

