Game Prevew: Nailers at Icemen, May 9, 2021

May 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Wheeling Nailers at Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The two teams close out their three-game weekend set this afternoon. Jacksonville claimed Friday's contest by a 3-1 count, while the Nailers returned the favor with a wild 8-5 victory over the Icemen last night, setting the stage for a rubber match today. Despite the Icemen's recent surge in the past month, Jacksonville has dropped three of it's last four games. Meanwhile the Nailers snapped a three-game losing streak last night.

Series History: The Nailers lead the season series 2-1-0, while also leading the All-Time Series between the two teams with a 3-1-0 mark.

About the Icemen: Abbott Girduckis remains the hot hand for Jacksonville, scoring his tenth goal of the season last night. Girduckis now has 19 points (9g, 10a) in his last 13 games.... Mike Szmatula leads the Icemen in scoring against Wheeling with five points (1g, 4a)....Earlier today, the AHL's Providence Bruins assigned forward Alex-Olivier Voyer to the Icemen. Voyer logged eight points (5g, 3a) in 22 games with Providence this season. In 2019-20, the rookie forward scored an impressive 44 goals with 88 points in his final season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Voyer is expected to be in the lineup this afternoon.

About the Nailers: Forward Patrick Watling recorded a productive five points (4g, 1a) in last night's 8-5 victory for the Nailers. Watling now has six points in his last two games....The Nailers this weekend have posed a threat to score with their special team's units. Wheeling posted two power play goals on Saturday and remain second in the league in shorthanded goals scored with 12.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Today - Publix Family Fun Day! The Icemen will wear special Publix themed jerseys. Fans will also have the opportunity to go down on the ice to take a shot after the game. Please see the Icemen information table near the escalator in the main concourse for more information.

Icemen return home for Military Weekend on May 14, 15, 16!

