Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 2:05 PM

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers this afternoon in the final game of a four-game series. The Americans are 8-3-1-0 against Tulsa this season, and 35-23-4-0 over the last five years. The Americans blew a 2-1 third period lead on Saturday night to the Oilers dropping a 4-2 decision.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 1:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 2:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE in the Village at Allen

Next Game: Wednesday, May 12, @ Kansas City, 7:05 pm.

About the Last Game: The Tulsa Oilers rallied in the third period scoring three unanswered goals to take game three of a four-game series 4-2. The Americans took a 2-1 lead to the third frame but were unable to hold the lead. The Oilers outshot the Americans 47 to 32 for the game. Conlan Keenen scored a pair of goals for the Oilers. Charlie Sampair had the game winner late in the third period. Hayden Hawkey picked up the win for Tulsa, a night after blowing a three-goal third period lead. Jake Paterson stopped 44 shots in defeat. Brett Neumann led the Americans with a goal and an assist.

Winning Streak Snapped: The Allen Americans had their season-high six game winning streak snapped on Saturday night by the Oilers. During that stretch, all but one game was a one goal victory. The Americans remain in third place in the Western Conference.

Conway Extends Point Streak: With the primary assist on Les Lancaster's 18th goal of the season on Saturday night, Scott Conway extended his point streak to three games.

COMPARING ALLEN AND TULSA

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 21-7-2-1

AWAY: 15-12-0-0

OVERALL: 36-19-2-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 22

Assists: Matt Register 42

Points: Les Lancaster, 49

+/-: Matt Register, +13

PIM: Zane Franklin, 113

TULSA OILERS:

HOME: 12-13-3-2

AWAY: 14-12-4-0

OVERALL: 26-25-7-2

Last 10: 3-4-3-0

TULSA OILERS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Adam Pleskach, 21

Assists: Adam Pleskach, 23

Points: Adam Pleskach, 44

+/-: Danny Moynihan +10

PIM: Mike McKee, 121

