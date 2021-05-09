ECHL Transactions - May 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 9, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Colton Heffley, F

Jacksonville:

Keeghan Howdeshell, F

Calder Brooks, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G returned from loan to Cleveland

Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve

Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on reserve

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG [5/8]

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve [5/8]

Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve [5/8]

Jacksonville:

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence

Add Calder Brooks, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Cederholm, D activated from reserve

Delete Croix Evingson, D placed on reserve

Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)

Utah:

Delete Parker Gahagen, G loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Tim Doherty, F added to active roster (claimed from Allen)

Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/2)

