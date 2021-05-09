ECHL Transactions - May 9
May 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 9, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Colton Heffley, F
Jacksonville:
Keeghan Howdeshell, F
Calder Brooks, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G returned from loan to Cleveland
Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve
Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG [5/8]
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve [5/8]
Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve [5/8]
Jacksonville:
Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence
Add Calder Brooks, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jacob Cederholm, D activated from reserve
Delete Croix Evingson, D placed on reserve
Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)
Utah:
Delete Parker Gahagen, G loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Tim Doherty, F added to active roster (claimed from Allen)
Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/2)
