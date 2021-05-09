Icemen Rally from Three-Goal Deficit to Win 6-3

JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Icemen rallied from a 3-0 deficit and scored six unanswered goals to take a 6-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Icemen got off to a slow start to begin the opening period. Wheeling's Nick Rivera scored on the powerplay from a deflection in the slot to give the Nailers a one goal lead. Moments later, the Nailers were able to add to their lead as Austin Fyten scored on a breakaway finished off his chance to give Wheeling a two-goal lead.

Five minutes later, Wheeling's Jesse Lees scored on a back-handed shot in front to give his team a commanding three goal lead.

The Icemen then received their first powerplay of the game and took advantage. Defenseman Trevor Hamilton scored off of a Wheeling turnover on a wrist shot from the face-off circle to give Jacksonville some life.

Less than a minute later, Icemen forward Derek Lodermeier led a 2-on-1 rush and called his own number to get Jacksonville back within one goal 3-2.

The Icemen started off the second frame right where they left off. They had a lot of momentum in their favor and were gaining offensive chances. Christopher Brown continued his hot streak to tie the game up at three goals apiece at 7:53 of s middle frame.

Later in the period, Jacksonville received another power play opportunity. Brendan Gignac scored on a clean wrister from the face-off dot for to give the Icemen their first lead of the game at 4-3.

The Icemen opened the third period on the power play and they made it count. Icemen forward Nick Saracino was able to score a powerplay goal off a cross-crease pass to give the Icemen a two-goal lead, early in the third. Jacksonville buckled down defensively and Saracino sealed the deal for the Icemen with an empty-net goal to put the Icemen up by three goals. The Icemen went on to win the game 6-3 and finished with a 42-20 shots on goal advantage.

Trevor Hamilton finished the game with three points (1g, 2a).

The Icemen play in Estero, FL against the Everblades on Wednesday, May 12th and are back at home on Friday, May 14th for the start of military appreciation weekend.

