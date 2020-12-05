IceMen Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster
December 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Saturday the following additions to the team's 2020 Training Camp roster:
Matt Filipe (F) - Assigned to Jacksonville by Boston Bruins (NHL)
Kyle Keyser (G) - Assigned to Jacksonville by Boston Bruins (NHL)
Sean Bonar (G) - Signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Eamon McAdam (G) - Signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Chris Lijdsman (D) - Signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
The Icemen's home opener is slated for Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen are expected to start the season with limited capacity seating. The best way to ensure your seats is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.
The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.
