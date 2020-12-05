Stockton Assigns Goalie Andrew Shortridge to Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Saturday that the club has received goalie Andrew Shortridge from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Shortridge, a six-foot-four, 185-pound, 25-year-old goaltender from Anchorage, Alaska joins the Mavericks after finishing the 2019-20 season with the Allen Americans. Last season, he posted a .915 save percentage, 2.81 goals against average, and two shutouts for the Americans.

Shortridge played three seasons with Quinnipiac University, posting a .924 save percentage, 1.93 goals against average, and 10 shutouts in 74 appearances with a 41-24-4 win-loss record.

Kansas City Mavericks Training Camp Roster (as of Dec. 5, 2020):

Forwards:

Rob Bordson

Anthony Collins

Noah Delmas

CJ Eick

Giorgio Estephan

Austin Farley

Robbie Holmes

Bryan Lemos

Dylan Malmquist

Phil Marinaccio

Ross Olsson

Brodie Reid

Anthony Rinaldi

Brendan Robbins

Lane Scheidl

Loren Ulett

Defensemen:

Luke Bafia

Cole Candella

Ryan Cook

Willie Corrin

Marcus Crawford

Anthony Florentino

Tommy Muck

Zach Osburn

Justin Woods

Goaltenders:

Justin Kapelmaster

Taran Kozun

Andrew Shortridge

