Stockton Assigns Goalie Andrew Shortridge to Kansas City
December 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Saturday that the club has received goalie Andrew Shortridge from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Shortridge, a six-foot-four, 185-pound, 25-year-old goaltender from Anchorage, Alaska joins the Mavericks after finishing the 2019-20 season with the Allen Americans. Last season, he posted a .915 save percentage, 2.81 goals against average, and two shutouts for the Americans.
Shortridge played three seasons with Quinnipiac University, posting a .924 save percentage, 1.93 goals against average, and 10 shutouts in 74 appearances with a 41-24-4 win-loss record.
Kansas City Mavericks Training Camp Roster (as of Dec. 5, 2020):
Forwards:
Rob Bordson
Anthony Collins
Noah Delmas
CJ Eick
Giorgio Estephan
Austin Farley
Robbie Holmes
Bryan Lemos
Dylan Malmquist
Phil Marinaccio
Ross Olsson
Brodie Reid
Anthony Rinaldi
Brendan Robbins
Lane Scheidl
Loren Ulett
Defensemen:
Luke Bafia
Cole Candella
Ryan Cook
Willie Corrin
Marcus Crawford
Anthony Florentino
Tommy Muck
Zach Osburn
Justin Woods
Goaltenders:
Justin Kapelmaster
Taran Kozun
Andrew Shortridge
###
Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are available now by calling the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 or visiting kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - December 5 - ECHL
- Stockton Assigns Goalie Andrew Shortridge to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Final Preseason Preview - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Signs Former Niagara Forward Curran - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Stockton Assigns Goalie Andrew Shortridge to Kansas City
- Mavericks Announce Changes to the 2020-21 Season Schedule
- Zach Osburn Re-Ups for Second Season with the Mavericks
- Mavericks Sign Former Sabres Draft Pick Giorgio Estephan
- Mavericks Ink Defenseman Willie Corrin