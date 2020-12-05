ECHL Transactions - December 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 5, 2020:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Rapid City:

Tanner Salsberry, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Gary Haden, F

Collin Saccoman, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Jacksonville:

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned by Boston

Add Matt Filipe, F assigned by Boston

Add Sean Bonar, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Eamon McAdam, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Chris Lijdsman, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Utah:

Add Jack Jenkins, F added to training camp roster

Add Denis Smirnov, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael McNicholas, F added to training camp roster

Wheeling:

Add Hayden Hawkey, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Ben Freeman, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

