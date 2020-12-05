ECHL Transactions - December 5
December 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 5, 2020:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Rapid City:
Tanner Salsberry, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Gary Haden, F
Collin Saccoman, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Jacksonville:
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned by Boston
Add Matt Filipe, F assigned by Boston
Add Sean Bonar, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Eamon McAdam, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Chris Lijdsman, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Utah:
Add Jack Jenkins, F added to training camp roster
Add Denis Smirnov, F added to training camp roster
Add Michael McNicholas, F added to training camp roster
Wheeling:
Add Hayden Hawkey, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Ben Freeman, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - December 5 - ECHL
- Stockton Assigns Goalie Andrew Shortridge to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Final Preseason Preview - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Signs Former Niagara Forward Curran - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.