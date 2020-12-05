Team Black Edges Team White in Intrasquad Scrimmage

December 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers took to the ice for an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena, and showed early signs of an exciting squad for the 2020-21 season. Team Black prevailed, 3-2 over Team White, as forwards Sean Josling and Felix Robert each posted multi-point performances.

The first period took some time for the teams to feel each other out, but once the frame reached the midway point, the play opened up significantly. Team White nearly opened the scoring, when Alex Tonge set up Michael Joly, but Joly's shot rang off the left post. That sent Team Black the other way, and Sean Josling cashed in with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle. Team White was able to pull even a little more than three minutes later, when Nick Rivera converted on a one-timer from just below the right face-off dot.

Team Black only received one power play in the game, but at the 6:43 mark of period two, they made it pay off in a matter of 13 seconds. Kevin Dufour finished off a three-way passing play with Josling and Felix Robert in the bottom of the left circle. Robert notched a goal of his own later in the stanza, as he crashed into the slot, and was able to slide a shot through Shane Starrett's legs. Defenseman Dylan MacPherson pulled Team White within a goal with 4:22 remaining with his wrist shot from the left hash mark, but Team Black was able to close out the 3-2 win.

Max Milosek and Hayden Hawkey split the goaltending duties for Team Black. Each netminder came away with 11 saves on 12 shots. Shane Starrett played the entire tilt for Team White and stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced.

The Wheeling Nailers will open the 2020-21 regular season on Saturday, December 12th at 7:10, when they play host to the Indy Fuel. Season memberships are available for the 2020-21 season. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.