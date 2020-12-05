Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

Orlando finishes preseason series against Florida

BROADCAST NOTE: Tonight's preseason game will not be carried on FloHockey or Mixlr

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears close out their preseason series with the second of two games against the Florida Everblades.

FRESH LEGS: Both Orlando and Florida were able to take advantage of dressing two additional skaters in Friday night's game. Luke McInnis, Taylor Cammarata, Chris LeBlanc, Kevin Lohan, Matt Alvaro and Garret Sparks could possibly make their preseason debuts tonight.

ROCKWOOD LEADS SOLAR BEARS: Adam Rockwood's goal and assist in Friday's clash with Florida gives him the scoring lead among Orlando players heading into tonight's preseason finale. The forward finished sixth in scoring with Grenville last season despite playing in only 49 games.

JOHNSON STEPS UP: Rookie forward Stephen Johnson assisted on Peter Abbandonato's third period goal and also led the Solar Bears with a +3 on Friday.

EVERBLADES NOTES: Blake Winiecki and Cameron Hebig paced the Everblades last night, each recording a goal and an assist... Five skaters recorded four shots on goal apiece in Friday's match.

NEXT GAME: Orlando opens the 2020-21 regular season against the Everblades next Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season on Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. the Jacksonville Icemen.

