Solar Bears Fall 4-0 to Everblades in Preseason Finale

December 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears surrendered four goals to the Florida Everblades in the second period en route to a 4-0 loss on Saturday night at Hertz Arena as both teams closed out their 2020 preseason series.

FIRST PERIOD:

No scoring

SHOTS: ORL - 7; FLA - 15

SECOND PERIOD:

EVERBLADES GOAL: Adam Smith (1st) [PP]; Assists: Pendenza, Masella; Time of goal: 2:46; FLA leads, 1-0

EVERBLADES GOAL: Cameron Hebig (2nd); Assists: Powell, Masella; Time of goal: 5:03; FLA leads, 2-0

EVERBLADES GOAL: Cameron Hebig (3rd); Assists Marchin, Powell; Time of goal: 9:12; FLA leads, 3-0

EVERBLADES GOAL: Joe Pendenza (2nd); Assists: Kile, Anderson; Time of goal: 18:02; FLA leads, 4-0

SHOTS: ORL - 6; FLA - 10

THIRD PERIOD:

No scoring

SHOTS: ORL - 7; FLA - 5

THREE STARS:

Cameron Hebig - FLA

Joe Pendenza - FLA

Cam Johnson - FLA

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.