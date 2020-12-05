Solar Bears Fall 4-0 to Everblades in Preseason Finale
December 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears surrendered four goals to the Florida Everblades in the second period en route to a 4-0 loss on Saturday night at Hertz Arena as both teams closed out their 2020 preseason series.
FIRST PERIOD:
No scoring
SHOTS: ORL - 7; FLA - 15
SECOND PERIOD:
EVERBLADES GOAL: Adam Smith (1st) [PP]; Assists: Pendenza, Masella; Time of goal: 2:46; FLA leads, 1-0
EVERBLADES GOAL: Cameron Hebig (2nd); Assists: Powell, Masella; Time of goal: 5:03; FLA leads, 2-0
EVERBLADES GOAL: Cameron Hebig (3rd); Assists Marchin, Powell; Time of goal: 9:12; FLA leads, 3-0
EVERBLADES GOAL: Joe Pendenza (2nd); Assists: Kile, Anderson; Time of goal: 18:02; FLA leads, 4-0
SHOTS: ORL - 6; FLA - 10
THIRD PERIOD:
No scoring
SHOTS: ORL - 7; FLA - 5
THREE STARS:
Cameron Hebig - FLA
Joe Pendenza - FLA
Cam Johnson - FLA
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2020
- Rays Earn 6-3 Victory in Exhibition Outing - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Fall 4-0 to Everblades in Preseason Finale - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Finish Preseason on High Note - Florida Everblades
- Team Black Edges Team White in Intrasquad Scrimmage - Wheeling Nailers
- IceMen Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - December 5 - ECHL
- Stockton Assigns Goalie Andrew Shortridge to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Final Preseason Preview - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Signs Former Niagara Forward Curran - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.