Final Preseason Preview

ESTERO, Fla. - The Everblades are set to finish the 2020-21 preseason against the Orlando Solar Bears tonight at 7 pm at Hertz Arena. Tonight's preseason game will not be carried on FloHockey or Mixlr.

Tonight: The Everblades have several impressive rookies that could play an important role this coming season. Tonight, the Blades will continue to look for stand out performances from rookies Stephen Anderson, Alex Smith and Connor Sills who all registered a point in their first professional game last night. Midway through the 2nd period, rookie goaltender Adrian Clark relieved Cam Johnson and went on to register 9 saves on 11 shots faced with important shorthanded saves towards the end of the second and third periods.

The Everblades enlist six rookies for the preseason games in 2020. Alex Smith (Michigan Tech), Connor Sills (U. of Ottawa), Stephen Anderson (U. of New Brunswick), Spenser Young (Providence College), and Adrian Clark (Dartmouth) all will enter their first season of professional hockey this year with Florida. Cole MacDonald (St. Francis Xavier) played in two games with the Blades last season but is still considered a rookie by the ECHL.

As the regular season approaches, the Everblades will continue to rely on their skilled veterans to lead the team. Blake Winiecki, the first star of last night's game with a goal and assist will look to continue the near point per game production he had before last season was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns. Other notables included forwards Connor Hebig (one goal, one assist), Captain John McCaron (one assist), defensemen Stefan Leblanc (+3) and Arvin Atwal (+3).

Last Night: The Florida Everblades won the preseason home opener 5-4 against the Orlando Solar Bears thanks in part to three consecutive first period goals by Stephen Anderson, Blake Winiecki and Joe Pendenza. In the closing moments of the second period, Everblades forward Blake Winiecki connected with Cameron Hebig for a tap in goal making the score 5-3 with 0.4 showing on the clock. Three Everblades rookies (Alex Smith, Stephen Anderson, Connor Sills) registered a point in their first professional outing.

The regular season will begin next week as the Jacksonville Icemen come to Hertz Arena to kick off the season on Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears are scheduled to return to Hertz Arena on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. exactly one week from tonight's puck drop.

